Noida Billboard Featuring 'I Am Sorry Sanju' Message Has Twitter in Fits of Laughter

How far can someone go to apologise to their loved ones? Forget about the usual flowers, chocolates, and heartfelt messages, because the internet has just raised the bar for those seeking to make amends (not literally, though). A picture that is making waves online showcases a truly epic gesture by a woman named Sush who took ‘going overboard’ to a whole new level. She had a colossal billboard in Noida to express her heartfelt apology to her friend. Yes, it’s all about a billboard-sized ‘sorry’ here!

Noida residents were taken aback this week when an unusual billboard apology caught their attention. Displayed prominently for all to see, the text on the hoarding reads, “I am sorry Sanju. I will never ever hurt you again, your Sush," accompanied by childhood pictures of two children, presumably depicting the individuals involved. Unsurprisingly, the billboard quickly made its way onto Twitter, where users wasted no time turning it into a hilarious situation.

Sector 125 of Noida, in close proximity to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station, is the chosen location for the astounding billboard, as revealed by a Twitter user with the handle @uDasKapital. Their shared picture quickly gained viral status on the micro-blogging site, accumulating a staggering 222K views and counting.

It had amusing comments from Twitter users pouring in, capturing the essence of the situation. One user remarked, “Noida has once again outdone itself" Another user added a touch of humour, stating, “If they take this down, they have to return the money. Either way, the objective is achieved."

In the midst of the online chatter, another user shared the billboard picture and playfully commented, “Oh Gurl. It will be just a few months for you to realize you should have spent money on mutual funds rather than on this billboard for Sanju and his ego."

A different user expressed a touch of skepticism, saying, “This is why people think Noida is a made-up city."

Indeed, a scene less seen!