Noida Residents Slam Dog Owner for Pet Inside Lift, Viral Video Sends Internet Into Frenzy

A video capturing a heated confrontation between a dog owner and residents inside an elevator in a housing society in Noida has gone viral on the internet. The footage shows the residents expressing their concerns about the owner not putting a muzzle on her dog to prevent potential accidents, which have now become very prevalent. Although a few individuals off-camera can be heard criticising the woman, she appeared unapologetic and responded in a manner that many viewers deemed ‘insensitive’ and ‘unsolicited’.

In the now-viral clip, a woman can be seen standing inside an elevator with her pet dog, without its muzzle on. People, on the other side of the camera, urging her to put the muzzle back on, expressing concerns about the safety of others. They even mentioned that a pregnant lady was among those waiting to use the elevator and highlighted the increasing number of dog bite cases in the area. However, the pet owner showed no signs of cooperation. Instead, she responded by shouting, “Aap jaise logon ko hi kutte kaat te hai" (Dogs only bite people like you).

Frustrated by her reaction, a man exclaimed, “Kis tarah ki lady hai ye" (What kind of lady is she?). In response, the woman in question retorted, “Tumhari biwi se behtar hi hoon" (I am much better than your wife).

Watch the Viral Video:

लिफ्ट में डॉग लेकर चढ़ी इस महिला को सिर्फ मास्क पहनाने के लिए बोला गया, जो डॉग के गले में था. ये मास्क नहीं पहनाने पर अड़ गई और बदतमीज़ी भी करने लगी. लोगों का ऐसा रवैया सोचने पर मजबूर कर देता है कि हम कैसे समाज में जी रहे हैं. घटना Noida 137 Logix society की है.@noida_authority pic.twitter.com/4LEWM0b8u0— Arzoo Sai (@arzoosai) July 6, 2023

After the video surfaced, it quickly gained traction on Twitter, although the original source of the tweet could not be identified. Many users expressed their concerns regarding the behaviour of the dog owner, highlighting the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Extremely irresponsible.— Paushali Sahu (@PaushaliSahu) July 6, 2023

On the other hand, some Twitter users began sharing jokes and funny comments, particularly focusing on the lady’s response towards the end of the video.

“Tumhari Beewi se to behtar hi hu mai” This is the clincher line. It’s as if she tells the husband “C’mon you also know that” pic.twitter.com/9rYFgUfxyD— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 7, 2023

Bebi me witnessing ghar ka kalesh on Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/nfNW8XGREd— fru (@Oinkoo) July 7, 2023

Man made the recording stop right after getting his wife caught in the hottest burn of 2023 loll https://t.co/mN7ST024iN— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) July 7, 2023

Tumhari Biwi se to behtar hi hoon main https://t.co/VVxMKyiSI6— Tempest (@ColdCigar) July 7, 2023

Also Read: Dog Bites Off 20-year-old’s Nose, Now She Has Hair Growing On Her Face

Reportedly, the incident took place at Logix Blossom County in Noida’s Sector 137.