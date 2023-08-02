Noida Woman Engages in Heated Verbal Exchange With Security Guard Over Parking Issue

A heated verbal spat ensued between a woman and a security guard in Noida over the parking of a mini-truck outside a housing complex premises. Footage of the incident circulating on social media shows the woman in pink t-shirt hurling abuses at the guard. “Andha hai kya (Are you blind)," she screams loudly as onlookers begin to rush to the guard’s rescue. The latter warns the agitated female to speak in a respectable manner but things only escalate when the woman argues it was the guard who’s being disrespectful. A bystander joins in the heated discussion to point out the woman’s mistake but she remains adamant through the clip.

The verbal spat apparently began when the security guard asked the mini-truck driver to move his vehicle parked in front of the housing complex’s gate. “The truck can’t stay in front of the gate. You can file a complaint," said the bystander.

In the next second, the woman once again continues her argument with the guard, “I’m warning you don’t misbehave with me." The fed up guard responded, “Go file a complaint against me." The female in a pink t-shirt can be seen noting down the guard’s name while people chattering in the background emphasize, “Vehicles aren’t allowed to be parked in front of the gate."

In subsequent footage of the incident, the woman continues to thrash the guard admitting, “Han main Galli dungi (I’ll hurl profanities). If you keep screaming at me, I’ll continue to hurl out bad words." At one point, the security guard tries to explain he wasn’t even talking to the woman before she began the fight.

According to a report by India Today, the video is said to have emerged from the Gardenia Glory Society in sector 46, Noida. It is suggested a complaint has been registered against the woman at a local police station, the ADCP of Noida Shakti Awasthi reportedly confirmed. Further details regarding the investigation remain unclear.

Previously, when a similar incident occurred at the Shrikant Tyagi Case Redux of Noida, the woman who abused the security guard was arrested by police authorities. It is suggested the female seemed to be from a wealthy family and was in an inebriated state during the fight.