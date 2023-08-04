Noida Woman Hurls Abuses at Man in Residential Society Over Dog Issue, Video Goes Viral

A recent viral video from a residential society in Greater Noida has caught the attention of netizens. The video shows a heated exchange between a woman and a man, both involved in a dispute over a dog. As the video unfolds, emotions run high, and both parties engage in a verbal confrontation, while bystanders attempt to intervene.

The incident begins with the woman loudly protesting against the man, accusing him of pointing fingers at her. However, the man shows the camera evidence that the woman was the one pressing his fingers. The argument escalates further as both parties exchange heated abuses, drawing the attention of other residents passing by. Despite the efforts of some onlookers to settle the matter, the altercation continues, with one of them even brandishing a stick to intimidate the other. Amidst the chaos, the woman even threatens to involve the police.

The issue seems to revolve around a dog, though the exact context remains unclear. Even the clip shared by Twitter user @sahu_shubham07 mentions that the video was purportedly shot in Panchsheel Society, Greater Noida West, but its location could not be independently verified by News18.

Soon, the video went viral, sparking a range of reactions from viewers. Some express concern over the woman’s behaviour with one writing, “Immediately needs to be jailed for some months. she is danger to civil society.” “Typical Delhi.. sometimes this kind of situation scares me to the core..,” said another.

Meanwhile, others took a lighthearted approach, making jokes about the incident and the locality. “Reason why Greater Noida flats are still available for 35 Lakhs,” quipped a user. “Greater Noida Mafia Land,” exclaimed another. Additionally, some criticised the video’s quality, claiming that it hindered their understanding of the incident.

Earlier, a video capturing a heated confrontation between a dog owner and residents inside an elevator in a Noida housing society went viral, stirring up varied reactions on the internet. The footage showed residents expressing their concerns about the owner not putting a muzzle on her dog to prevent potential accidents, which have become increasingly prevalent.

In the video, a few individuals off-camera could be heard criticizing the woman, who appeared unapologetic and responded in a manner that many viewers deemed ‘insensitive’ and ‘unsolicited.’

However, the woman later released a video explaining her side of the story, suggesting that she was unfairly blamed.