‘Not All Street Artists Have Tattoos’: West Bengal Woman’s Amazing 3D Artwork Impresses Internet

You might come across videos on social media where creative artists create illusionary art on the street. But there are many local artists, who create amazing 3D artworks. But these people often get shrouded in anonymity because they lack resources. One such video of an art teacher’s applaud-worthy 3D art of a winding pathway on a street has been grabbing the eyeballs of social media users.

The video was tweeted on June 3. “Street art,” reads the caption. The recorded visual footage captures a woman, dressed in a green saree, engrossed in carving lines on the street with art equipment. The textual layout of the video reveals that she is an art teacher from West Bengal. Giving her full concentration to the art, the woman continues creating a spiral path, embedded with bricks with the help of just chalk and coal.

Many bystanders watched her in action. Some even stooped below to figure out what the woman was painting. Upon the completion of her artwork, we get to see the marvellous winding path. From each corner to edge, her 3D art looks nothing less of a spectacle, without any flaw. The video concludes with the woman waving goodbye to the camera while a little girl spreads her hand and runs happily on the drawn path.

The Twitterati heaped praises on the woman’s amazing 3D art in the comments, “Ufff, gosh, the director of SENA, should offer her a job for the art and graphic design classes offered by that institution, thousand would benefit,” commented one impressed user. “This is so trippy dude, lmao,” pointed out another. “Not all street artists have tattoos and wear fancy hats,” came another remark.

According to reports, the woman teaches art at a village school. She is said to be fond of making such 3D artworks. She has even displayed her talent by creating artistic impressions in the school as well. Many students receive training from her. So far, the video has collected over 1.4 million views on Twitter.