'Not At All Tasty': Dancing Paanipuri Wala From Jaipur Draws Criticism For Poor Hygiene

Indian street food has gained worldwide fame for its tantalising flavours and unique combinations of spices. Among the diverse array of street food options, Golgappa, also known as Paani Puri, stands out as a universally beloved snack. Its tangy, spicy, and crunchy texture makes it an irresistible treat. However, amid intense competition, street vendors often employ various strategies to attract more customers.

In the bustling city of Jaipur, one Paani Puri vendor has adopted a distinctive and iconic approach. This enterprising man combines his culinary skills with an entertaining dance routine while serving Paani Puri.

In this viral video, a street vendor from Jaipur showcases his lively dance moves while skillfully serving Paani Puri to eager customers. However, the attention-grabbing spectacle takes a concerning turn as the vendor neglects to follow basic hygiene practices. Throughout the video, he can be observed handling the Paani Puri ingredients with his bare hands, without wearing gloves or taking any sanitary precautions. His bare hands are used to mix the flavorful filling, and stuffing, and distribute them to customers- all while maintaining his energetic dance routine.

What’s more, the footage captures the vendor completely submerging his bare hands into the Paanipuri water.

Posted by an Instagram account named Swag Se Doctor, the caption asks the users if they would ever want to try this snack from the vendor. The video has garnered attention on social media, with more than 186K views in just a day and many comments from the user.

A user mentioned, “Log pata nahi kaise kha re hai.. meri to hassi na ruke (I don’t know how people are eating.. I would have not stopped laughing."

While another user mentioned, “And not at all tasty… there is a golgappe wala near this which makes thousand times better golgappa without any gimmick."

Another user sarcastically mentioned that the vendor is running with an imaginary treadmill, “He is keeping himself fit by running on imaginary treadmill good."

“He must have social anxiety or be in the preclinical stage of Parkinson disease," said another.