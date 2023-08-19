'Not Cool': Woman's Gymnastics Display Inside Delhi Metro Coach Sparks Anger

Thanks to some weird activities carried out by a few passengers in the Delhi Metro, there is not one dull day during the entire journey. Almost every day we come across videos on social media where either someone is seen flexing their dance moves inside the metro premises, making Instagram reels, or pulling off dangerous stunts inside. Some are even spotted wearing inappropriate attire while travelling, grabbing unwanted attention. Despite stringent measures being taken by the metro authorities and prohibiting filming or recording videos inside the confined spaces of train carriages, some commuters just won’t listen. Going by the infamous trend, another similar video of a woman exhibiting gymnastics inside the Delhi Metro has once again earned criticism from the internet.

The video which has been gaining frowns on Instagram was dropped by an athlete named Misha Sharma on June 26. The video opens with Misha, who seems to be a trained gymnast gearing up to perform an acrobatic feat inside a fairly-crowded Delhi Metro coach. Dressed in sportswear, Misha was seen executing a vault, which is a well-known stunt in gymnastics. She took a deep breath before embarking on the stint. The athlete carried out a summersault-like exercise by supporting her hands on the floor of the metro, wheeling in a semi-circular, swift motion.

Once back on her feet, Misha Sharma momentarily lost her balance but was able to regain her stance quickly. While a certain section of the commuters inside the metro was seen sharing a laugh, presumably witnessing the stunt being performed at a not-so-appropriate place, others stared at the woman in awe. Although her gymnastic stunt was indeed commendable, there was no doubt that the Delhi Metro was not the right place to showcase her talent.

The video soon sparked numerous negative reactions from social media users, who criticised the woman in the comment section. “It has become illegal now to do all this in the metro or any public transport, be careful child,” reminded one user. Tagging Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) another urged the authorities to “Please look into the matter.” A third individual simply wrote, “Not cool."

Over the past couple of months, instances like this one have become a frequent occurrence in the Delhi Metro. Walking along a similar vein, another video of a woman holding the handrails and performing callisthenics, a strength-training exercise inside the Delhi Metro premises went viral on social media, receiving flak from the internet.