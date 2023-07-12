Not Even Rains Could Stop This Himachal Couple From Getting Married

Desperate times call for desperate measures. North India has come into the clutches of monsoon. Flash floods, rains, and landslides have ravaged towns, streets and cities, and have left over 70 people dead. The incessant rainfall has brought business, work life, and movement to a standstill. Roads are blocked and schools and colleges are closed.

However, the brutal weather could not deter a Himachal couple from getting married. Ashish Singha of Shimla and Shivani Thakur of Kullu tied the knot online when they got to know that the fierce weather won’t let them get married in the traditional way.

The groom was supposed to bring Baraat from Kotgarh, a village in Shimla to Bhuntar, the bride’s hometown in Kullu. The harsh weather forced their families to conduct a video conference to make the wedding happen.

Former CPI (M) MLA from Theog confirmed that the wedding took place virtually. On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an ariel survey of the Kasol, Manikaran, Kheer Ganga, and Pulga areas. The monsoon has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi-NCR. According to India Today, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh climbed to 31 on Tuesday. The state has reported a total of 80 deaths since the onset of the monsoon.