‘Not Funny At All’: Worm Crawling Out Of Spring Roll Disgusts Internet

People often share their dining experiences on, both good and bad social media. Recently, an Instagram page named Crabolita caught attention when it shared a disturbing video where a person discovers an earthworm in their spring roll. The video shows the person holding the roll and a visible worm tries to come out from it. Shocked by the incident, the individual drops the food item on the plate and the worm can be seen crawling around. Such incidents highlight the importance of proper hygiene and quality control in restaurants.

The shocking video of the earthworm in a spring roll has gone viral, garnering over 3 million views. The incident has left social media users disgusted and concerned, while there are some who questioned the authenticity of the video, suggesting that the worm would have died during the cooking process.

A user wrote, “They put the worm in there. If the worm got fried it would’ve been long dead.”

Another jokingly wrote, “It’s protein.”

“Not funny at all,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “If that was real that worm would have been dead.”

“Fake! That worm wouldn’t survive being deep fried,” commented a user.

One more wrote, “They put that shit in there.”

Earlier, Lyannah Maruna, a woman from Ohio, USA, was left shocked and disgusted after discovering a worm cooked into her McDonald’s burger. Speaking to Daily Star, she recounted the moment when she took a bite of the cheeseburger and made the unexpected discovery. Now, she is urging others to check their food before consuming it.

The incident has left her so unsettled that she has decided to never eat at McDonald’s after the disturbing experience.

“At first I was confused because I thought it was mould, but after looking closer I noticed it wasn’t mould but a maggot worm or mealworm and I felt so unbelievably disgusted I was holding back throwing up so much," she explained.

Lyannah Maruna says she has even worked there in the past and expressed her concerns about the cleanliness of their equipment. However, it was the shocking discovery of a worm in her burger that pushed her to give up eating from the fast food chain.

When she informed the staff about the incident, all she received was a replacement burger and two coupons for free items.