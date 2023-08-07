'Not Holding My Breath': Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Elon Musk Hasn't Confirmed Cage-Fight Date

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is ready for a cage fight but it seems it is Tesla mogul Elon Musk who hasn’t confirmed the date yet. Even though a formal schedule for the exhibition match hasn’t materialised, the tech billionaires have begun preparing for the contest in full swing. On Sunday, Twitter (recently renamed X) CEO Elon Musk shared that he has been lifting weights to get ready for the final showdown. Even though he doesn’t have much time to work out, the billionaire is squeezing as much time to compete against the Meta boss.

“Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," Elon recently admitted.

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

In response, the owner of Meta platforms confirmed he is all set to lock horns with Elon in a cage-style fight. According to Mark Zuckerberg, he wanted D-Day to be August 26, however, the Tesla boss is yet to give confirmation. “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath. I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here,” replied Mark on his newly launched application Threads.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/08/screenshot-2023-08-07-110247.png

This revelation came just an hour before Elon Musk also confirmed that his potential exhibition match with Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed via Twitter (now known as X). “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," revealed Elon.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Poking fun at his rival Mark Zuckerberg replied, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/08/screenshot-2023-08-07-110459-1.png

The idea of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg embroiled in a classic UFC-style cage fight was initially laughed at. But the increasing tension between the tech billionaires has potentially led the face-off to nearly come true. It all began when the Tesla owner openly challenged Mark Zuckerberg in a fight. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol," said Elon.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

The comment quickly prompted a response from the Facebook CEO who said “Send me location," a popular phrase previously used by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Things only escalated when UFC president Dana White appeared on an Instagram video donning a Zuckerberg vs Musk t-shirt.