Not Just Palak Paneer Samosa, The Oil In This Viral Clip Is Worrying The Internet

There is no shortage of people doing their own bold and playful culinary experiments these days. Just like this food joint that has taken the beloved samosa to a whole new level of innovation. Introducing the quirky palak paneer samosa. This unique creation has taken the internet by storm. The video shared on Instagram showcases the creative process behind this green-hued delight, leaving food enthusiasts intrigued but also, worried, not just for the fusion but for the oil in which it was deep fried. The whole process begins with the incorporation of fresh palak (spinach) into the samosa dough, lending it a vibrant green color that immediately catches the eye. The samosa is then filled with paneer masala stuffing.

Sawhney Mathi Wale, a renowned sweet shop nestled in Ambala Cantonment in Haryana, is the proud creator of this food combination. With their culinary prowess and passion for experimentation, they have successfully crafted this samosa. The caption alongside the clip read, “Palak paneer wale samose khaye kabhi (have you ever tried palak paneer samosa)?”

Take a look:

The video shared on Instagram has sparked a flurry of reactions, with some viewers expressing their eagerness to try this unconventional culinary delight. For others, while the samosa didn’t seem as bad, they couldn’t help but notice the “already burnt” oil in which the dish was being fried. “Oil kabhi change kiya karom pura kala ho gaya hai (change the oil at least, it has turned all black),” wrote a user while another commented: “5 for hygiene -4 for black oil.”

One more hilariously wrote: “Especially fried in ‘Castrol super active’ engine oil…(Rs-400/per litre)… must try guy to get super clean body…and longer and healthy life span…thank me after arriving at heaven.”

top videos

“Transfat samosa,” read a comment while another viewer wrote: “Bhaya logo ye tel to change krdo itna kale tel mai tal rahe ho tum log (brother, at least change the oil, you are frying the samosa in black oil).”

If you ever find yourself in Ambala Cantonment, would you pay a visit to Sawhney Mathi Wale and try their special Palak Paneer samosa?