'Nothing New': Pic of People Standing in Long Queues For Public Transport in Mumbai Goes Viral

Twitter user Pulkit Kochar took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of people standing in long queues in Mumbai waiting for autos. As much as it perfectly depicts the reality of the city of dreams, it has many people in shock. However, there are also people who are used to standing in such long queues for hours. “For people who don’t live in Mumbai, these are queues for an auto and a bus outside a station," read the caption.

In the image, people can be seen standing on both sides of the road while they wait for their public transport. Have a look:

For people who don’t live in Mumbai, these are queues for an auto and a bus outside a station. pic.twitter.com/dKnD7yyHvG— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) April 19, 2023

The image, since being uploaded, has gone viral and garnered over 18K views. “People living in Mumbai for years in the replies are like “so what?” Bhai show it to someone who’s from a small town social media mostly only feeds the aesthetic side of Mumbai," wrote Pulkit, in another tweet below.

“idhar to metro station se bahar niklo to 25 autowalle peeche padh jaate hain," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Mere ko badi BT hui thi jab maine shuru mein dekha tha. Ek banda last mein khada tha. Bus aayi, log chadh gaye, bus bhar gayi, aur woh muskura ke phone mein fir lag gaya ke doosre bus ka wait karte hai. Mere ko jab main bahar gaya na dobara, tab Bambai samajh aaya."

One person pointed out the “disparity" in city. “The disparity in Mumbai is just mind blowing, one side whole of billionaires, actors enjoying and the other side with people hardly breathing. People have romanticized this too much. Any other metropolitan city is better than Mumbai at this point."

Have you ever waited for a public transport that long?

