Nothing To See Here, Just An Unusual Friendship Between Orca And Deer

Orca, also known as the Killer Whale, does not sound like a creature that belongs close to herbivorous animals like deer. Yet in a truly remarkable encounter near the San Juan Islands, US, an orca and a deer were captured swimming side by side. Naturally, it has left people astounded. The extraordinary images, which have been circulating on social media, showcase the unlikely duo in the water. The pictures were shared on the Instagram page of Island Adventures, an eco-travel company, sparking widespread amazement. Though captured from a distance, the dynamic duo enjoying their time in the water is clear. It is also adorable how tiny the deer looks next to the orca. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that only its head and a part of its neck are visible.

The accompanying caption on the Instagram post by Island Adventures read, “Spot the deer! Something we don’t see every day! While on the scene with Bigg’s killer whale T124C ‘Cooper’ at Battleship Island, we noticed a black-tailed deer swimming just a few yards away! Wonder who was more surprised to see who."

The stunning photographs were credited to Naturalist Sam Murphy, who expertly captured the unique moment.

The surreal encounter between the orca and deer has captivated the online community. It has drawn attention to the wonders of the natural world and the unexpected connections that can occur between different species. Many people wondered how the woodland creature not instantly became the water-borne animal’s diet. People wanted to know what happened next. “They let the deer live I am guessing? Although they are mammal eaters I assume deer has never been on their diet?” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Oh my god that’s insane, that is the luckiest deer in the world.”

“What happened next dammit?” a comment read.

Responding to one of the comments the eco-travel company quenched the curiosity of people. They let them know that the deer was indeed alive. As a matter of fact, both creatures went their separate ways after the brief encounter. Both headed in opposite directions. Meanwhile, they also clarified that marine mammals make up most of this killer whale’s diet. Though there is documentation of orcas preying on deer and moose in South-eastern Alaska.