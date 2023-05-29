Nun's Body, Exhumed 4 Years After Burial, Shows No Signs Of Decay

The residents of a monastery located in Gower, a rural town near Kansas City, Missouri in the US, were astounded to discover that the body of a deceased nun, which had been exhumed four years after her demise, showed no indications of decomposition.

According to a report by Catholic News Agency, the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, the founder of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles, was exhumed on May 18. This was done to relocate her remains to their final resting place within a monastery chapel, four years after she died in 2019.

To the astonishment of the monastery’s residents, when the coffin was opened, Sister Lancaster’s body was found to be remarkably well-preserved, despite being buried in a deteriorated wooden coffin that had been exposed to moisture and debris. Despite these unfavourable conditions, her body showed very little decay over the past four years.

According to an anonymous sister, cemetery personnel informed them to expect only bones since Sister Wilhelmina was buried without embalming in a simple wooden coffin. However, due to the pressure of the dirt that fell on her, particularly on her right eye, a wax mask was placed over it. Despite this, her eyelashes, hair, eyebrows, nose and lips were all intact, with her mouth appearing as if it was about to smile. In Catholicism, bodies that resist decomposition are referred to as “incorrupt," a phenomenon considered a sign of holiness and a potential factor in the process of canonisation, as per the Catholic News Agency.

top videos

The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, represented by Bishop Johnston, released a statement acknowledging the significant attention and inquiries regarding the condition of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster’s remains. They emphasised the importance of preserving the integrity of her remains to facilitate a comprehensive investigation. Bishop Johnston urged the faithful to continue praying during this investigative period, without initiating the process for sainthood for Sister Lancaster at this time.

It is not unusual for bodies to remain well-preserved during the initial years after death, even without embalming. As word of this phenomenon spread, numerous individuals started visiting the monastery to catch a glimpse of Sister Wilhelmina’s preserved remains, earning it the moniker “miracle of Missouri". As per the monastery website, on May 29, Sister Lancaster’s body will be relocated to the chapel and placed in a glass elosure, allowing visitors to continue viewing it.