Nutritionist Visits McDonald's Outlet and Shames People For Eating 'Fast Food', Gets Cooked on 'X'

The surge in indulging in unhealthy junk and fast foods has, undeniably, resulted in an escalation of obesity and health issues among the younger generation. Repeatedly, nutritionists and fitness experts have emphasised the importance of adopting a wholesome diet. However, a recent incident took an intriguing turn when a nutritionist took an unconventional step in advocating for healthy eating. She paid a visit to a fast-food establishment to purchase a bottle of water, only to be confronted by individuals savoring their ‘fast food’ meals. This, she called out as a contributing factor to weight gain and obesity in a post on the platform ‘X,’ which was previously Twitter.

However, this post triggered a wave of criticism as users questioned the appropriateness of her expectations while visiting a fast-food joint – were they expected to order something like traditional “Dal Chawal"?

The nutritionist, Pramila Mundra, who identified herself as certified in her ‘X’ bio, posted an image of a McDonald’s meal comprising burgers, fries, and a soft drink. She criticized the choices of those around her, stating, “As I wait for a bottle of water in the queue - this is what I see MOST people ordering ! No Wonder over weight ,obesity & most metabolic diseases are on rise. I realise we have come very far away from REAL FOODS !!." Little did she anticipate the response she would receive, not so much for her message, but for her perceived inconsistency in her own actions and conclusions.

One user retorted, “You are at McDonald’s. Go to the gym and you will find people exercising." Another sarcastically remarked, “You should stand in a KFC queue and announce that the world is mostly non-vegetarian"

A third user pointed out the paradox, stating, “So strange Mcdonalds mein aa Kar, vha se khaana order Kar ke, tweet kr rhi h k why people are eating junk food etc etc.. Waah! Hypocrisy." A fourth user added humour to the discussion by asking, “Did you expect curd rice with mango pickle at McDonald’s?"

A user aptly summed up the problem with the post, explaining, “When you are promoting your business on social media, get upgraded with your public interaction skills. This is tweet is bad in many sense & in fitness sector the first thing imp is the positive vibes of the coach."