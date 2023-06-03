Odisha Train Accident Ignites Fear on Twitter As Tragic Flashbacks Loom

A devastating incident unfolded in Balasore, Odisha, on Friday where a collision involving three trains resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries. According to officials, at least 238 individuals tragically lost their lives, while approximately 900 others sustained injuries. This unfortunate incident that stands as the deadliest rail accident witnessed in the country in over two decades occurred when the Coromandel Shalimar Express, a passenger train, derailed and collided with a goods train. Subsequently, the derailed coaches were struck by the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast train. The impact of this sequence of events shook the nation, as well as the global community, leaving people in utter shock and disbelief.

In the aftermath of the horrific collision, social media platforms have become instrumental in sharing helpline numbers and organising aid for the victims. However, this tragic accident has also reignited deep-seated concerns surrounding night trains in India, prompting online users to revisit haunting memories of past tragedies.

“As a kid, when such accidents were rampant, with pictures of a heap of bogies splashed on newspaper front pages. I always slept in a train with a latent fear, the moment the train would cross a bridge & made that ominous noise, I had my butts clenched. I thought such times are over. Horrible callback,” expressed a user. “Exactly when I was a kid, traveling from a train was the biggest fear for me. Almost every month it was normal seeing trains got derailed and the horrific pictures in newspaper and news channel, but in last decade or so there wasn’t any fear,” replied another.

233 dead in the Train accident.As a kid, when such accidents were rampant, with pictures of a heap of bogies splashed on newspaper front pages. I always slept in a train with a latent fear, the moment the train would cross a bridge & made that ominous noise, I had my butts… — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 3, 2023

Exactly when I was a kid, traveling from a train was the biggest fear for me. Almost every month it was normal seeing trains got derailed and the horrific pictures in newspaper and news channel, but in last decade or so there wasn’t any fear.— Shubham #FSGOUT (@breathelfc) June 3, 2023

Always avoided train travel when I became adult, especially in North India.— M Das (@MDVengas) June 3, 2023

“It will be tough to do over night journey…atleast in a near future. Hopefully, this is the last such incident we are witnessing in our life times. A lot of grief looking at pictures,” commented the third user.

It will be tough to do over night journey…atleast in a near futureHopefully, this is the last such incident we are witnessing in our life times A lot of grief looking at pictures💔 — Middle Class Chandler (@MC_Chandler01) June 3, 2023

Totally agree. It brings back childhood memories— Brendan Dcruz (@juvanil827) June 3, 2023

Used to hear a lot about train accidents as a kid. It used be on the front page of the newspaper. Years later we are still at it. Even if it is one off, it should be treated very seriously.Heart goes out to see these visuals. https://t.co/OwhNrCU5hd — Short Third Guy (@ShortThirdGuy) June 3, 2023

In response to the tragic train collision in Balasore, extensive rescue operations are currently in progress. All hospitals in the surrounding districts have been placed on high alert to ensure prompt medical attention for the injured. To aid in the rescue efforts, three units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, over 15 fire rescue teams, 30 doctors, 200 police personnel, and 60 ambulances have been mobilised to the scene, according to reports.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also declared a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the victims of the horrific train crash.