Ola CEO Shares Video of Youth Riding Electric Scooter in Knee-deep Water Amid Delhi Floods

As Delhi battles an intense flood-like situation in several parts, many images and videos have surfaced on social media depicting the intensity of the situation. Amid all of this OLA cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared a video of several young people riding electric scooters in knee-deep water. “Folks, while our scooter can go through a lot of water, please remember that it’s a scooter, not a fish,” he warned people as he shared the viral video. It is a compilation of several different videos.

In the video, people can be seen struggling their way through water logged roads in their scooters. While somehow they manage to ride it on water surfaced roads, it can be risky too. Here is the viral video:

Folks, while our scooter can go through a lot of water, please remember that it’s a scooter, not a fish!! pic.twitter.com/8xM1QfGKxu— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 14, 2023

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral and gathered over 107K views. “Founders got to be the best people to learn marketing! From T-shirts to such subtle ways,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Audacity of driving electric scooter in water. The scooter can have great water resistance/repellent/proof qualities, no doubt about that. But remember that a small dent can compromise this qualities.”

Meanwhile, another video that surfaced earlier today showed a rickshaw-puller pedalling through chest deep water with a smile on his face. The video has gone viral with multiple people uploading it on their social media handles. “The guy is still smiling. This is why this race has survived,” wrote a Twitter user as he shared the video. The man in the video is surrounded by water all across. He can be seen pedalling and making his way through the dirty water, accompanied by garbage. However, what has shocked people is that the man seems so calm and is smiling throughout.