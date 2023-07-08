Old Chat of Mark Zuckerberg Calling Facebook Users 'Dumb' Resurfaces, Elon Musk Reacts

Despite the impressive launch of Meta’s ‘Threads’ app, CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to face public scrutiny regarding privacy concerns that have long troubled users of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The release of this new social media app has reignited these issues, with many criticising its data extraction practices. Recently, an old text message from Zuckerberg, where he referred to Facebook users as ‘dumb f****’ for sharing their data, resurfaced on Twitter. Interestingly, Elon Musk, who has been in a heated rivalry with Zuckerberg due to their competing social media platforms, had something to say about this incident.

Twitter user @andrewmichaelio recently shared messages attributed to 19-year-old Zuckerberg, along with a link to a 2010 Business Insider article detailing an exchange that occurred shortly after the launch of Facebook from his Harvard dorm room.

Zuckerberg’s message reads, “Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard just me. I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS."

A friend then asks, “What? How’d you manage that one?"

To which Zuckerberg responds, “People just submitted it. I don’t know why they “trust me”. Dumb f****."

Mark Zuckerberg talking about Facebook users pic.twitter.com/NhWDh7t50S— Andrew (@andrewmichaelio) July 6, 2023

The tweet quickly went viral, attracting various reactions. Musk, joining the conversation, simply tweeted a pair of exclamation marks in response.

!!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

“One of the many reasons he’s managed to stay on as the CEO despite absolutely no innovations. He has zero ethical issues selling customer data," commented one user. Another user remarked, “Lol this is the most relatable Zuck moment I’ve ever witnessed."

One of the many reasons he’s managed to stay on as the CEO despite absolutely no innovations.He has zero ethical issues selling customer data. So works well with the advertisers. The board stays happy and they keep him on. Other than selling data and keeping meta profitable,… — Vikrant Goyal (@VikrantGoyal4) July 7, 2023

However, there were opposing views as well. One person wrote, “Ya that was a long time ago. I’m not a fan of Zuck, but ridiculous to pull something out that someone said when they were a teenager." Another defended Zuckerberg, saying, “Dude, he was 19. At that age, it’s a flex."

Ya that was a long time ago. I’m not a fan of Zuck, but ridiculous to pull something out that someone said when they were a teenager.— Ben Silone (@bsilone) July 6, 2023

Dude he was 19. At that age, it’s a flex— Tushar Khandelwal (@2sharkk) July 6, 2023

While the resurfacing of this story has been a topic in the media for years, the timing couldn’t be worse, considering Meta’s recent launch of its highly-anticipated Twitter alternative, Threads, and the ongoing backlash it faces regarding user privacy breaches.

As of now, Meta has not officially responded to this matter.