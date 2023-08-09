Old LinkedIn Post For Company Tracking Employees' Sleep 'Awakes' Twitter But Here's the Twist

LinkedIn is brimming with peculiar practices and trends that modern companies devise to ensure optimal employee productivity, irrespective of the work environment’s nature, even if it happens to be less than ideal. Instances abound of companies adopting questionable methods solely for their own benefit, which often surface on the internet. Recently, an older LinkedIn post has gained widespread attention on Twitter, shedding light on a peculiar corporate approach to monitoring employees’ sleep patterns. While the original post was composed by a random user, News18 couldn’t verify the existence of such a company.

Nonetheless, the incident unfolded when Yash Zaveri, a LinkedIn user based in London, shared a post a month ago. He mentioned, “I just heard of a founder who monitors his co-founder’s and employee’s productivity via a Whoop group. The team is averaging 5.5 hours of sleep per night. If you haven’t implemented this already at your portfolio companies to monitor founder work ethic, I strongly recommend it. #team #productivity #sleep #work #blessed" This sparked a wave of reactions on the platform, with users expressing shock and a consensus forming around the sentiment, “This must be satirical…"

And guess what, it was! Even the original poster, navigating through a storm of criticism, deftly pointed out, “I had hoped that the #blessed at the end of the post indicated that the recommendation was very much tongue-in-cheek. Yes, this is real. And, no, I absolutely do not recommend this."

But the tale didn’t stop there. The post went viral on Twitter after a page called @StateOfLinkedIn shared a screenshot recently, garnering an impressive 171K views. This led to a fresh wave of speculation and questioning, with users debating whether the story held any truth.

One Twitter user humourously remarked, “If he could work out a way to be in their dreams, he’d do it.” Another user expressed uncertainty, asking, “Surely this is satire? Suuuurely?!”

And so, the saga continues, leaving us all to wonder if this is an odd fragment of reality or just another chapter in the book of internet myths!