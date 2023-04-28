CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » Old Man Grooves To Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Song, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Old Man Grooves To Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Song, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 11:59 IST

Delhi, India

The video has garnered over 1,03,000 views.

The video has garnered over 1,03,000 views.

The old man can be seen dancing his heart out to the popular song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke from the 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

It is always heartwarming to see elderly people enjoying themselves to their fullest. One such heartening video of an old man grooving to the peppy beats is trending on the internet leaving users awestruck. In the video, the old man can be seen dancing his heart out to the popular song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke from the 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The heartfelt moment captured the attention of many and served as a reminder to enjoy your life to the utmost.

The video is now making a huge buzz on social media and shows the old man enjoying his dance performance on the street. Check out the video here:

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “ Wonderful performance." Another user commented, “Jabardast." A third user wrote, “Beautiful post." One user also added, “Superb." Some social media users have even filled in the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

The video has been shared by the Instagram user Vijay Kharote. So far, the video has garnered over 1,03,000 views and is still counting.

RELATED NEWS

However, this is not the first time, the old man quite often shares his dancing videos which take the internet by storm. A few days back, he posted a video in which he can be seen dancing to an Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu song. The video garnered huge traction among the masses.

Such videos often make hearts flutter and melt the hearts of people. The old man has an enviable fan base of 179K followers on his Instagram. His videos are proof that age is just a number if you are truly passionate about something. The old man inspires others to live their life to the fullest and do what they love doing.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral
  2. viral video
first published:April 28, 2023, 11:59 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 11:59 IST