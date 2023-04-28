Old Man Grooves To Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Song, Video Goes Viral

It is always heartwarming to see elderly people enjoying themselves to their fullest. One such heartening video of an old man grooving to the peppy beats is trending on the internet leaving users awestruck. In the video, the old man can be seen dancing his heart out to the popular song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke from the 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The heartfelt moment captured the attention of many and served as a reminder to enjoy your life to the utmost.

The video is now making a huge buzz on social media and shows the old man enjoying his dance performance on the street. Check out the video here:

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “ Wonderful performance." Another user commented, “Jabardast." A third user wrote, “Beautiful post." One user also added, “Superb." Some social media users have even filled in the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

The video has been shared by the Instagram user Vijay Kharote. So far, the video has garnered over 1,03,000 views and is still counting.

However, this is not the first time, the old man quite often shares his dancing videos which take the internet by storm. A few days back, he posted a video in which he can be seen dancing to an Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu song. The video garnered huge traction among the masses.

Such videos often make hearts flutter and melt the hearts of people. The old man has an enviable fan base of 179K followers on his Instagram. His videos are proof that age is just a number if you are truly passionate about something. The old man inspires others to live their life to the fullest and do what they love doing.

