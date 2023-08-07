'Batsman Every Desi Boy Bowls At': Old Man's Imaginary Cricket on Road Has Internet Amused

An Indian boy, with an unshakeable cricket bug, would definitely have unleashed his inner bowler at the drop of a hat, mimicking a bowling action to an imaginary batsman with an invisible ball on any and every casual occasion. Every Desi could instantly relate, conjuring up memories of that one person in every household who was an unwavering devotee of cricket. This is why cricket surges beyond being a mere game in India. And now, a video of an elderly man mimicking hitting a ball out of the park on a bustling street has gone viral, captivating everyone and striking a chord with many, with some playfully suggesting that he embodies all the Desi boys and their cricketing imitations that they bowl at.

In the video, the elderly man impersonates a batsman who positions himself at the crease, holding an imaginary bat. He then feigns hitting a six off a bouncer. Post the ‘imaginary six,’ he joyously waves his imaginary bat in the air, celebrating the shot with a proud grin. Isn’t this a daily ritual in every Indian household? Maybe not every individual is a batsman, but our nation abounds with such bowlers who hilariously package their cricketing prowess into such imitations!

Watch the Video:

Cricket is the game of emotions. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H2N14NGb9p— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 5, 2023

Although various users shared the video across platforms, labelling it as the ultimate evidence of cricket’s emotional resonance, people couldn’t resist bursting into laughter as well. One user humourously commented, “Finally found the batsman my husband pretend bowls to randomly!" Another user chimed in, “I might have been the fielder at the wide fine leg boundary."

“Only boys can understand this meme," quipped a third individual. Well, ask those girls/women who share a space with them, LOL!

Another day, another proof of cricket fever in India!