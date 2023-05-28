Old Pic of 1994 'Miss World' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Eating Lunch Resurfaces, Fans Laud Her 'Humility'

An old image which has currently resurfaced on the internet features former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In 1994, the actress was crowned with the title ‘Miss World’ at the age of 21. Now, an image from this historic moment has surfaced online and gone viral. However, this is not some ordinary picture. It shows the actress having lunch with her mother. Twitter page ‘Historic Vids’ uploaded the picture on the micro blogging platform. “Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai alongside her mother having lunch with her Miss World Crown on," read the caption.

In the image, you can see Aishwarya sitting on the floor, wearing the Miss World crown, wearing a beautiful saree, as she devours her thali. Right next to her, is her mom. The image has now gone viral and people can be seen lauding her humility.

Here is the viral image:

Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai alongside her mother having lunch with her Miss World Crown on. pic.twitter.com/sNaDrRPDNJ— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 25, 2023

“People should never forget their humble beginnings!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “It’s very nice to see beautiful people being humble and with their family. Nowadays, it is very common for beauty to be accompanied by pride."

Meanwhile, earlier, an old image of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya from Cannes Film Festival in 2002 resurfaced on the internet. Back in 2002, Aishwarya was joined by her Devdas co-star who looked dapper in a black suit with a bowtie. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also joined them in a black sherwani. This happened as the film premiered at the festival. Taking to Twitter, user named Shruti shared the image as she wrote, “The number of Indian celebs at Cannes red carpet grows every year, yet no one has come close to the aura SRK and Aish created together over two decades ago."