Old Pic of Albert Einstein Chilling By The Beach Wearing Open-toed Sandals is a Mood

‘Throwback Thursdays’ are usually incomplete without something a little something from the good old days. Now, an old image which has surfaced on social media features Albert Einstein wearing bizarre footwear. The image, uploaded on Twitter page ‘Albert Einstein’ shows the physicist at the beach side. “Feels like summer. #ThrowbackThursday,” wrote Twitter user as he shared the iconic picture. For many people, it was the footwear that caught attention.

However, not many people know that there is a story behind this. According to many reports, these open-toed sandals were sold to him by a man named David Rothman in 1939. Chuck Rothman in “Albert Einstein’s Long Island Summer,” mentioned how his grandfather sold these sandals to Einstein during his summer on Nassau Point, in Peconic, NY on eastern Long Island. He owned Rothman’s Department Store in nearby Southold. One June day, Einstein came into the store but he decided to treat him like any other man. “Are you looking for something in particular?” he asked.

Einstein responded by saying, “Sundials.” He did not have any of those available for sale at that moment. “I do have one in my backyard,” Rothman said. On finding one, he asked Einstein to have them. With a hearty laugh, the physicist pointed to his feet and explained. “No. Sundials.” Only then, Rothman realised that he meant ‘Sandal’.

This image from 1939 is now making buzz on social media. Here, have a look at the picture:

“Omg I loved you in Oppenheimer can’t wait to see your next movie,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Nice shoes, Mr. Einstein!” One Twitter user wrote, “That lil kitten heel really is a serve tbh.”

Here are a few responses:

Good enough for a Throwback Thursday, isn’t it?