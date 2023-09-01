Old Pic of Princess Diana Sitting Alone At Taj Mahal Resurfaces, Here is The Story Behind It

An old image which is currently doing rounds on social media is that of Princess Diana from 1992. It is during Diana’s visit to India and she can be seen sitting alone at the Taj Mahal. ‘X’ user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a few images from Diana’s India visit. With this, she also shared the speculations that were going around at that time. In the viral pic, Diana is sitting on a bench in front of the magnificent Taj Mahal. The princess, who was30-years-old then, strikes a stunning pose as she sits sweetly in front of the monument. She is dressed in a purple skirt and matching shoes.

However, as you stare close into the image, the image is a depiction of the princess’ loneliness. This picture led to speculation about his divorce with then husband Prince Charles. Also, it is the same year when they got divorced.

According to several reports, it was in 1992 when rumors circulated about the state of the royal couple’s marriage. And just when they had their official tour of India in February, just days before Valentine’s Day, everyone had eyes on them. The pair was occupied with conflicting schedules but it was expected that the royal couple would visit the beautiful monument together. However, with Charles swamped in meetings, Diana arrived at the Taj Mahal alone.

Here is the viral post on ‘X’. Have a look for yourself:

The beauty that was #PrincessDiana 🌸Her famous click sitting alone at the Taj during her and Prince Charles' India visit (1992) was among the first hints that their marriage was on the rocks. They announced separation the same year.Lady Diana continues to live in our ❤️An… pic.twitter.com/lSlOp2bsVf— Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) August 31, 2023

“You know there is a curse or sought of urban legend that if your photograph is clicked as a couple sitting on bench in front of Tajmahal, your marriage will be in trouble,” mentioned an ‘X’ user. Another person wrote, “My childhood dreamgirl.”

At that moment there were about 30-40 photographers to capture the princess. On being asked about her feelings toward the marble monument, she replied, “It was a fascinating experience, very healing.”

A few months after this, the couple announced their separation in December 1992. However, this did not stop them from continuing their royal duties. In August 1996, the couple got formally divorced. Just one year later, on August 31,1997, the princess was killed in a car accident in Paris.