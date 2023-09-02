Old Prediction By Royal Enfield’s Managing Director Goes Viral Ahead Of Bullet 350 Launch

It is a well-known and widely acknowledged fact that Indian two-wheeler riders prefer Royal Enfield motorcycles over any other type of bike. On September 1, Royal Enfield unveiled the eagerly anticipated Royal Enfield Bullet 350 2023, carrying forward the 91-year tradition of the iconic Bullet. After the Hunter 350, it is the second-most cheap motorbike offered by the Royal Enfield. This action indicates the desire of the motorbike manufacturers to build on their excellent sales performance and market success from the previous year. Amidst the excitement of the Bullet 350 launch, a prediction made by Frank Walker-Smith - former managing director of Royal Enfield is being remembered by the masses.

Taking into consideration the road conditions in India, Frank Walker-Smith - the son of Royal Enfield founder RW Smith had previously stated that Bullets were not suitable for Indian streets. However, he also added that India was an important market and the day was not long before Indians would be riding the Bullets, across vast stretches of land. “It is not too fanciful to anticipate the day when ‘Bullets’ will be flying peaceably about the countryside, from Calcutta to Bombay and from the Himalayas to Cape Comorin,” Frank had said back in November 1932, as mentioned in the official Royal Enfield website.

The prediction made by Frank Walker-Smith was printed in the Indian and Eastern Motors - Motor Cycle and Cycle Supplement in January 1933. Surprisingly, his remarkable futuristic vision turned true 20 years later, when Royal Enfield Bullets were specially designed for the use of the Indian Army. Frank Walker-Smith became the owner of the prestigious motorbike company in 1933.

Royal Enfield motorcycles began to acquire popularity in India after World War II. The company joined forces with Madras Motors in 1955. In the same year, the Indian government placed an enormous order for 800 350-cc Bullets in search of a suitable motorcycle for patrolling. Following that, Royal Enfield began to gain ground in India.

Coming to the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, the launch event was organised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The car’s starting price (ex-showroom) is about Rs. 1.73 lakh. Black Gold, Military, and Standard are the three variations of the Bullet 350. The highest price rate of the most expensive variant is 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield reported a 39 per cent growth with record overall sales of 8,34,895 motorcycles for the fiscal year 2022–2023. 6,02,268 units were sold by the company in FY22.