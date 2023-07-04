Old Video Goes Viral: Monkey Travels With Delhiites In Metro

Delhi Metro continues to be a source of captivating and unexpected moments. From viral videos to unexpected encounters, it has become a hub for unique and fascinating incidents. This time, an old video featuring a monkey inside the metro has taken the internet by storm. Yes—a monkey riding the Delhi Metro like a pro. The video, which has been circulating on Instagram, has sparked amusement and intrigue among viewers, once again.

The clip starts with the monkey perched on the back of an elderly man, undoubtedly giving him quite the surprise. Seizing the moment, the monkey jumps from the man’s back to the seat and continues its escapades. A police officer enters the frame, attempting to apprehend the monkey. Laughter echoes in the background as amused passengers witness this unexpected, yet undeniably hilarious encounter. One person even instructs fellow commuters not to run, as it might scare the monkey even more.

As expected, the video has become an internet sensation, racking up over 51,000 views. While many viewers have taken the incident in good humour, some expressed concern. One user wrote, “He seems more scared than the people around; he must have entered by mistake and is now wondering how to get out. Poor soul.”

Delhi Metro enthusiasts didn’t miss the chance to add their witty remarks. One user cleverly quipped, “This was the only thing missing in the Delhi Metro!”

Another humorously speculated, “Spotting aliens is the only thing that’s left for Delhi Metro now.”

Meanwhile, in another headline-grabbing incident aboard the Delhi Metro, a woman was caught on camera giving a man behind her a resounding slap. The motive behind this act of aggression remains a mystery, leaving fellow passengers confused. Some witnesses chose to remain passive spectators, while others simply pretended not to notice.

The reason behind this altercation remains a subject of speculation, but it appears to be a personal issue that triggered the woman’s anger.