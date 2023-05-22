Old Video Of Man Feeding Thirsty Black Cobra From Glass Goes Viral Again

Among all snake species, cobras are considered the most poisonous. These reptiles are native to Southeast Asia and they mostly prey on smaller animals, snakes even those of their species. India is home to the king cobra, the longest member of its species. A king cobra holds the power of killing a human with its venom within a matter of just 15 minutes. Usually, people keep their safe distance from snakes. But a video of a man feeding water to a thirsty black-necked spitting cobra from a glass has shocked the Internet to its core.

The video first surfaced on social media back in 2021, but it has once again gone viral. This time, the chilling visual clip was dropped on Instagram on May 16. The terrifying video opens with a black cobra sipping on water from a glass, held by a man. The man let the snake drink from the glass without any protection. He seemed to be unfazed, and not even once did his hands shake in fright.

The caption of the video shed light on the black-necked spitting cobra. It mentioned that this particular species of snake is primarily found in sub-Saharan Africa. “Thirsty. Would you feel comfortable with this?” read the note. Ranging from 3.9 to 7.2 ft in length, this type of cobra generally hunts smaller animals like rodents. “They possess medically significant venom, although the mortality rate for untreated bites on humans is relatively low(~ 5–10%),” the caption continued.

Speaking about the dangers of the cobra’s venom, the post explained, “The neurotoxic venom irritates the skin, causing blisters and inflammation, and can cause permanent blindness if the venom makes contact with the eyes and is not washed off.”

The video was quick to grab the eyeballs of appalled social media users. “Would not take the risk of 5-10%” stated one user. “Nope, the only good snake is a dead snake” quipped another. “Would have to have it from a baby for me to be that confident!! Amazing!” opined a third individual.

So far, the scary footage has amassed over 3.84 lakh views on Instagram. We advise you don’t dare to imitate this risky venture.