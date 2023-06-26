Old Video of SRK Humbly Interacting With His Fans Proves Why He is The Real King

Back in the day, when there was no social media, celebrities were not that easily accessible. It was the era of autographs. Fans used to ask for autographs whenever they used to meet a star. Now, a video which has gone viral shows Shah Rukh Khan interacting with a few fans. First, he can be seen talking to a little girl and asking her questions to initiate a conversation and then he speaks to a fan on call through a landline.

“90s was the era of autographs & landlines. No selfies, no social media! But the way #ShahRukhKhan interacted with fans was more or less same. It’s been 31 years & he still knows how to impress everyone, be it a kid or youth,” wrote Mimansa Shekhar as she uploaded the video on Twitter.

In the video, he can be seen asking his fan about where does she study, what games does she play, and much more.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

90s was the era of autographs & landlines. No selfies, no social media! But the way #ShahRukhKhan interacted with fans was more or less same. It's been 31 years & he still knows how to impress everyone, be it a kid or youth(Video: Lehren)What's been your fav #SRK movie so far? pic.twitter.com/lC1oteoHFS — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 25, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 34K views. “I think if he ever calls me i will fail to think of any question and will ask him about the weather and khana khaya ki nhi,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “You know what’s great about this video to me? He is treating that child with respect. He is not treating her dismissively or doing that baby talk bs that celebrities do.”

So sweet and spontaneous… the moment, the interaction😍 https://t.co/OpnaMDFKHc— Sudeshna (Supu) (@SudeshnaBBaruah) June 25, 2023

What would your reaction be if SRK calls you?