Old Video of SRK Singing 'Qawwali' Song On Simi Garewal's Show Resurfaces, Fans Call it 'Iconic'

Shah Rukh Khan is always making headlines for his old videos and images that keep resurfacing on the internet. Not only has he done justice to the ‘King of Romance’ title that has been given to him but with movies like ‘Rab ne Bana Di Jodi’ to ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, the actor has proven his versitality again and again. This time, a video which has gone viral, shows the actor singing a ‘Qawwali’ song. The video, has been uploaded on Twitter by a user named ‘Shreemi Verma’. It was done as a response to a tweet where people are posting different SRK videos that garnered attention over all these years.

It started when Twitter user ‘Taha’ took to the micro blogging site and started a thread which is a treat for all SRK fans. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “that one video of Shahrukh Khan is sooooooo." Just this and videos started over flowing.

that one video of Shahrukh Khan is sooooooo— Taha (@tahaactually) May 25, 2023

The recent clip is from Simi Garewal’s show ‘Rendezvous.’ In the video, the actor can be seen sitting next to his wife Gauri Khan. He then begins to sing, “Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khyaal aata hai.." SRK very charmingly keeps on singing and Gauri can be seen getting a little embarrassed as she tries to stop him.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

The video has garnered over 12K views and deemed as “iconic" by fans already. “He made her classic show an iconic show with his 30 second Kawalli," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “one of the best."

He made her classic show an iconic show with his 30 second Kawalli.— Ankit (@ekaurankit) May 28, 2023

top videos

one of the best— Taha (@tahaactually) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, an old video of the actor went viral where he was seen having a casual chat with a German woman who was working on a project in India. In the video, SRK told the German woman about another woman from her country who had watched ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and was doing a study on Indian films. Then, he told her to bring him some German films when she came around the next time.