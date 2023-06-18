Old Video Reveals Why Shah Rukh Khan Made Ra.One, Fans Say No Movie Can Match That Level

As VFX and special effects have been a topic of discussion on social media recently, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced on social media. In the video, he can be seen talking to Bollywood actress Priety Zinta about VFX and special effects. The topic has once again come to light on social media after the release of ‘Adipurush’ after it fell short of the public’s expectations. Most of all, it was the poor quality of VFX that came as the major target for memers and was subjected to harsh roastings.

Amid all of this, an old video of SRK has resurfaced as he can be seen discussing how he wants to be known after his career ends. There, he gave a reference of VFX and special effects. For context, Ra.One was one of the few films that used these effects. Have a look:

“This film still stands as the number one in Special effects. The VFX in it is outstanding and still leads the industry in India. In fact, I see it as comparable to some of our special effects here in America,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Been more than 10 years the VFX industry has evolved over the years and not a single Bollywood movie has been able to match the VFX level of Ra. One.”

Meanwhile, earlier, another old video of SRK went viral and it showed the actor singing a ‘Qawwali’ song. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by a user named ‘Shreemi Verma’. It was done as a response to a tweet where people are posting different SRK videos that garnered attention over all these years. It started when Twitter user ‘Taha’ took to the micro blogging site and started a thread which is a treat for all SRK fans. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “that one video of Shahrukh Khan is sooooooo." Just this and videos started over flowing.

