Old Video Suggests This Missing Millionaire Might Be 'Living With Cannibals'

For more than six decades now, the world has been grappling with mysteries and conspiracy theories around Michael Rockefeller’s disappearance. A member of one of the Unites State’s wealthiest families, Michael Rockefeller, suddenly went missing after a boat, carrying him and Dutch anthropologist René Wassing, overturned while they were on a trip to Papua New Guinea. It happened on November 17, 1961. After all attempts to find him or his body failed, officials declared him legally dead in 1964. However, several unanswered questions surrounding his potential death have fascinated people ever since.

The detectives looking for him had reportedly concluded that he had drowned and his body was eaten by sharks but others believed that he was caught and held by some cannibal tribe who eventually killed and ate him. The most recent theory that has gone viral suggests that he is, in fact, still alive and has been living with the cannibal tribes.

A YouTuber and podcaster, Mr. Ballen, has uploaded a video claiming that Rockefeller was seen deep in the jungles of New Guinea long after he was presumed lost. According to Ballen, an Australian source reported a recent encounter with Michael Rockefeller in the New Guinea jungle, not far from where he had vanished.

Watch the video here:

He also informs that a journalist, Milt Macklin, attempted to locate Rockefeller at the time, but he did not succeed. However, he did capture extensive footage of the Asmat people, an ethnic group of New Guinea, and their way of life. For years, the prevailing belief was that he had met a grim fate at the hands of the indigenous people on the island, who were known for their practice of cannibalism.

Fast forward 40 years, in the early 2000s, a documentary maker’s team decided to revisit the mystery. They stumbled upon overlooked footage from Milt Macklin’s archives, revealing something astonishing. Among the Asmat tribesmen, one individual stood out starkly - a bearded, naked white man. Despite the poor quality of the film, this figure bore a striking resemblance to Michael Rockefeller, explains Ballen. Suspecting this white man to be Michael Rockefeller, Ballen thinks that the billionaire might have joined the native cannibal tribe and might still be living with them.

He also adds that all his assumptions might be just another conspiracy theory regarding the mystery. His YouTube video, uploaded just two days ago, has already crossed over 30 lakh views.

There are many other popular theories about Rockefeller’s disappearance that suggest darker possibilities. Lorne and Lawrence Blair, in their documentary series, have reportedly claimed to have heard from a man who ate Rockefeller. Explorer Tobias Schneebaum also heard similar stories from Asmat villagers. Carl Hoffman, a journalist from National Geographic, even published a grim report of Rockefeller’s alleged fate.

Michael Rockefeller, a Harvard graduate, was 23 years old when he went missing. He was the son of Nelson ‘Rocky’ Rockefeller, a millionaire businessman and former US Vice President. In 1961, he embarked on a mission to study the Dani people in Dutch New Guinea and create a documentary about them where he also met the Asmat tribe.