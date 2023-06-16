Om Raut's Old Tweet 'Trolling' SRK's 'FAN' Goes Viral As 'Adipurush' Gets Panned Online

The highly-anticipated movie ‘Adipurush,’ starring Telugu superstar Prabhas, has made its worldwide theatrical release. Directed by Om Raut, this film, which includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, premiered in 2D and 3D across various languages such as Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on June 16th. However, some fans have expressed concerns about the visual effects, costume choices, and the portrayal of mythological characters in the movie. Several negative reviews criticised the inclusion of what some perceive as ‘modern’ elements, suggesting they were unnecessary.

In the midst of the recent criticism, director Om Raut’s old tweet has resurfaced and gone viral. The tweet, dated June 6, 2016, subtly made a comparison between the Marathi film ‘Sairat’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fan’, which was released around the same time. In this tweet dated June 6, 2016, Raut wrote, “#Sairat box office declared at 80cr. Crosses #SRK starrer #FAN Now that’s what I call #Zingat." However, with ‘Adipurush’ receiving negative reviews and facing severe trolling, fans have now turned the tables and taken a dig at Raut’s tweet, highlighting the irony of the situation.

Fans expressed their support for SRK while responding to the situation, with one fan commenting, “Never mess with King Khan." Another fan emphasised King Khan’s achievements by stating, “What SRK did in 2011, no one can replicate in the present."

A third user highlighted stated, “What #ShahRukhKhan presented decades back is still a dream for these so-called PAN India movies and stars." Sarcastically, a fourth user added, “God bless you my son.”

Meanwhile, now when Raut’s film has become the subject of heavy criticism, fans have resorted to memes to humourously roast the movie’s characters, subpar visual effects, and costumes.

Furthermore, with Raut’s old tweet coming back to haunt him, it’s clear that Twitter’s trolling game knows no bounds.