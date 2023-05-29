'Om Shanti Om, Lagaan': Movie Buffs List 'Hindi Movies' They Want to Watch Again At Cinema Hall

There are some movies that you never get tired of watching and would want to watch again and again, sometimes with your friends, other times with your family. Whether it is because of that one character or songs, sometimes a movie becomes really close to your heart. No matter how many times you watch that movie, you never get tired of it. You suggest that one movie to all of your friends, over and over again, and make sure that they witness the same magic.

Now, Twitter user ‘Aavishkar’ took to the micro blogging site and put forward a question which has garnered tons of responses. Taking to the blue bird app, Aavishkar asked: “A Hindi film that you’d like to watch again with all your friends in a cinema hall?”

And it seems like the list is never ending for all the movie buffs out there.

A Hindi film that you’d like to watch again with all your friends in a cinema hall?— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) May 27, 2023

Since being uploaded, the tweet has gathered over 90K views. “Andaaz apna apna, 3 Idiots, Hindi Medium, Lakshya, Dil chahata Hai,” mentioned a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “DDLJ, Chennai Express, Veer Zaara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Hoo Naa Hoo, Main Hoon Naa.” Many movie buffs have put forward their list. Have a look:

We had a great time first time around…. 29 yrs back. Am sure we will rock it again. pic.twitter.com/CLrjdG1RNO— Sheel Majumdar (@SheelMajumdar) May 28, 2023

Sholay, Any Raj Kappor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Nargis, Madhubala etc…classic. Seriously would love to see digitally restored classics in the theater— jjake61 (@jjake61) May 27, 2023

Andaaz apna apna, 3 Idiots, Hindi Medium, Lakshya, Dil chahata Hai pic.twitter.com/W69YQIijlO— PushpaChaturvedi (@PushpaChatur5) May 28, 2023

3 IdiotsMy name is KhanTaare zameen parRang de basanti SwadesChak de IndiaMunna bhai mbbsBhajrangi BhaijaanSultanHera pheri Khata meethaWelcomeTere naam.— Inam Afghan (@InamAfghan17) May 27, 2023

Chennai Express ( mindless fun ) Rang De Basanti Kuch Kuch Hota Hain and Kaho na Pyaar Hain ( to relive the school k memories) ❤️ https://t.co/jRSoYmrLoU— Arunima (@arunima_3_5) May 28, 2023

What movies would be there in your list?