On Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer Release Day, This Kaavaalaa Recreation Will Make You Scream What A Dance

The song Kaavaalaa from the Rajinikanth-starrer film Jailer has been creating a buzz across social media platforms since its premiere. The song’s remarkable hook steps, featuring the talented Tamannaah Bhatia, have inspired countless individuals to recreate it in dance videos online. People from all generations are enthusiastically grooving to its beats. Now, a video has emerged on the internet depicting schoolboys showcasing their dance moves to the song Kaavaalaa.

The video begins to show a group of boys, wearing blue school uniforms, standing in a playground. One of them takes the lead, skilfully emulating the moves from the track. Observing his performance, fellow students quickly followed him, copying the hook steps. The school name and location is not unidentified. The video is titled “What a Dance."

Watch the video of the boys showcasing their dance moves to the viral song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by balram (@balramrj143)

Uploaded on August 3, this Instagram video has garnered an impressive 13.1 million views and received 1.3 million likes. Viewers have shown their appreciation for the boys’ dance performance by using clap emojis in the comments section.

In another such video, Rajesh Sivaramakrishnan, renowned as the ‘Desi Uncle’ on social media, took centre stage as he endeavoured to replicate Tamannaah Bhatia’s performance. The video initiates to show a close-up view of Rajesh, who exudes confidence as he gradually steps back, showcasing his dance moves in sync with the song resonating in the background. Notably, what distinguishes this rendition is Rajesh’s inventive attire. He ingeniously converts his trousers into palazzo pants and employs a stole as an improvised blouse. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Prakash Pudyamane (@pudyamane)

Shared on July 24, the video has surged through the internet, amassing a remarkable 38.8 million views and 2 million likes. Among the heaps of admiration for the dance, several individuals contributed lighthearted remarks. One user commented, “Super sir really dance is next level." While others added, “Ye kya dekh liya re Maine (what did I just see)?" Numerous individuals left laughing emoticons in the comment section.

Released on July 6, the song Kaavaalaa has garnered an impressive viewership of more than 113 million on its YouTube channel.