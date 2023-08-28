On This Bulgarian 'Bride Market', Families Sell Daughters To Potential Husbands

Scores of young women have been paraded before potential suitors at a Bulgarian bride market where poor families can arrange financially beneficial marriages for their children. If one visits the town of Stara Zagora in Bulgaria on the first Saturday of Orthodox Christian Lent, one would be amazed to see the whole town busy with merry-making. Here, the potential brides are proactively dressed, donning gobs of mascara and wearing flashy jewellery, towering heels and mini-skirts to lure their potential husbands into the market.

The culture of the Kalaidzhis community, who traditionally make a living as coppersmiths, has undoubtedly caught the media’s attention with its beliefs and customs. People gather there to dance, have drinks and food along with chatting around. The place is also known as the Gypsy Bride Market.

The mothers who are dressed in a festive mood also accompany their daughters as they feel proud of the fact that they have reached an age where they are successfully able to comply with the traditions of their society.

The community migrated to Bulgaria and other states of Eastern Europe in about the 12th-14th century and usually lived far away from each other in villages. The girls and women are not allowed to meet or date any male members.

In the Kalaidzhi families, the virginity of the girls until the day of the fair is given high priority because of the high price that would be able to negotiate, otherwise, non-virgin women will be sold at a lower price. The girls from the community are only allowed to meet men at the fair through their families. The women in the community are not allowed to date since teenagers are forbidden to meet without the presence of an adult. However, with the technological advancement, the girls are connected through social media now.

Marriage outside the group is a taboo as it will hinder the growth of the community. An article by the New York Times cited that in the bridal market, “the man is not buying a wife, but her virginity".

In the community, there is a tradition to marry off their daughter between the ages of 16 and 20. The girls are dropped out of the school in their 8th grade with the belief that they would be stolen otherwise by their suitors.

Men spend about $7,500 to $11,300 (Rs 6.19 lakh to Rs 93.38 lakh) after rounds of bargaining and the wedding festivities are much more modest with cash so tight, but the prices are said to still rise for a gorgeous young woman with many suitors.

According to the Daily Mail, the bridal market is held four times a year on various religious holidays during the spring and summer.