On Wedding Stage, Bride And Groom Shower Each Other With Slaps

Weddings are usually about celebrations and all things good, but in this instance, things went down south after a heated confrontation between the bride and the groom. The duo was captured in a war of fists and slaps on their wedding stage. It all began when the groom went on to feed sweets to his to-be wife. The gesture, however, was not appreciated by the bride. She leans back, indicating that she was in no mood to have sweets. But the groom did not budge, prompting her to slap his hand away. If that wasn’t enough, the woman seemed to be so enraged that she followed it up with another slap on the groom’s face.

The situation quickly as the groom strikes back slapping the woman twice. They begin to push each other, with the man seen pulling at the bride’s hair at one point. Meanwhile, the attendees standing on the stage try to pacify things but all in vain. They continue their gimmick throughout the video until falling on the chair placed behind them.

The incident has amassed over lakh views on Twitter, leaving users confused about whether the fight was real or fake. Many said that the hate between the groom and the bride was mutual, “Neither of them deserves marriage let them be singles forever,” commented one.

Another wrote, “When you apply for marriage and divorce papers at the same night.”

One more joined, “I am sure they are not husband and wife anymore.”

Meanwhile, a section of Twitter was sure that the brawl was fabricated entirely. A user called it, “Definitely a fake for likes. Look at the guy behind the groom. He is almost laughing.”

Another agreed, “They are both such bad actors. And the sidekicks are comical.”

One more declared, “It is fabricated made for mass circulation and earning money”

Previously, a wedding in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh turned a sight of war when the groom’s Fufaji couldn’t get to eat paneer. A video from the ceremony that went viral on social media saw guests from both sides embroiled in a brawl landing massive blows at each other.

Attempts were made to defuse the situation, but things had escalated to a point that there was no turning back. Multiple enraged guests began joining the fight, leading the wedding venue to become a messier place.

