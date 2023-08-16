Once Told You 'Looked Like A Rat', UK Model Now In Miss England Semi-final

Twenty-five-year-old law student Francesca Crossley was hated for her looks as a youngster and had to endure immense bullying from classmates. According to a report published in the Daily Star, she received remarks like ‘ugly’ and ‘looked like a rat’ from them. Francesca was made to feel that she was not capable of even a catwalk.

However, all of this couldn’t stop her from achieving what she was always destined to. Francesca became a model at the age of 18 and is now competing for the Miss England title. The model has secured a place in the semi-finals of this contest to be held in October. Francesca works as a paralegal and is training to become a corporate lawyer when she graduates with her master’s degree at the year-end. She hails from Cheltenham, England.

Francesca’s colleagues compare her to Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Wood in the 2001 rom-com Legally Blonde after she reached the semi-finals of Miss England. Francesca feels happy with this compliment and said that she likes to base herself on the ditsy sorority queen. According to her, the character Elle Wood had defied stereotypes and critics to graduate top of her law class.

Francesca had a word with The Daily Star website and said: “I’ve dabbled in modelling before but this is my first time entering Miss England. I stumbled into it really, initially seeing advertising for it and a few of my peers got into it. I thought why not go into it, it looks fun."

According to Francesca, there is a stigma of only non-intellectual people taking part in beauty pageants. She said it is important to show that intelligent women can also participate in beauty contests. Francesca said that it shows you can have both beauty and brains.

A student from the University of Law, Francesca added that she and her friends are blonde so they refer to each other as Legally Blondes. She took a stroll back memory lane and recalled being stereotyped as a dumb blonde too.

The Miss England semi-finals will be organised at Viva Blackpool in October and Francesca hopes that she will make it to the next round. She said that one can only hope for the best in these situations.