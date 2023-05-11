'ONDC is Game Changer': Foodies are Rejoicing 'Savings' By Ditching Zomato, Swiggy

Is ONDC the new go-to platform for ordering food? Seems like it after seeing the difference in prices between ONDC and other food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy. For those who don’t know, ONDC is an open technology network based on open protocol. It basically enables local commerce across segments, including mobility, grocery, food and beverages, hotel booking and much more. Not only this but the platform also allows buyers and sellers to connect with each other online. The platform, in April, crossed the 5,000 daily orders mark. Most of these orders placed were for food, beverages and grocery.

Many people took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared their experience of ordering food from the platform. People also expressed their happiness on seeing food at such discounted prices. Many also shared screenshots of the same. “Now you know the ONDC impact! Same order, same place and same time. The difference are clearly visible," wrote a Twitter user as he shared screenshots of the same order from Swiggy and ONDC.

“ONDC is now my One App for all Apps. Providing the best savings, fast delivery, truly a game changer," wrote another Twitter user. Here, have a look for yourself:

ONDC is now my One App for all Apps. Providing the best savings, fast delivery, truly a game changer. pic.twitter.com/Ov63Tg5SL4— Mithie (@_ahania) May 11, 2023

🚨 ONDC is the Talk of the TownI’ve shared earlier on offerings & if ONDC can create UPI like disruption for e-Commerce Today, let’s Uncover Practicality & After Effects pic.twitter.com/arubL2NPXo — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) May 7, 2023

Now you know the ONDC impact!Same order, same place and same time.The difference are clearly visible. pic.twitter.com/JG7xpjN8NB — Ankit Prakash (@ankitpr89) May 4, 2023

Ordered a McEgg at just ₹51 via magicpin ONDC. I'm so happy. 😭 pic.twitter.com/G3HJJKVIRA— Romaana Aamir (@RomaanaAamir) May 4, 2023

A very interesting find. Same pizza store but one is 20% cheaper. ONDC 👇 Zomato 👇 pic.twitter.com/pWWPjvHJFt — Udit Goenka (@iuditg) May 3, 2023

Do you think these price differences will remain the same?