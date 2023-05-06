ONDC New Favourite Among Desi Foodies? Twitter Users are Ditching Zomato, Swiggy

Could ONDC be emerging as the new favourite among foodies ditching Swiggy and Zomato? ONDC, or Open Network for Digital Commerce, is an open technology network based on an open protocol. In April, the network crossed the 5,000 daily orders mark and most of the orders placed were for food, beverages and grocery. A host of Twitter users have claimed that ordering via ONDC is much cheaper to them as compared to ordering from Swiggy or Zomato.

A Twitter user called Sumukh Rao has broken down how ONDC prices compare to prices on Swiggy and Zomato. With ONDC, buyers and sellers don’t need to be using the same app for the order to get fulfilled. People can use Paytm, Magicpin and some other apps to access ONDC prices. Some Twitter users have claimed that their orders were fulfilled by Zomato delivery agents after ordering via ONDC.

Since a lot of people are talking about ordering food via ONDC, I thought of doing a proper comparison.Here are my findings - I added the same items from the same restaurant to the same address. As you can see from the screenshots, ONDC is indeed cheaper than Zomato or… pic.twitter.com/i8ZUsmj11x — Sumukh Rao (@RaoSumukh) May 5, 2023

So are people favouring ONDC now as opposed to the two other popular food delivery apps? Some Twitter users are optimistic. Many have shared screengrabs of the price differences.

Wow. This is amazingThe same pizza on Paytm ONDC i can get it for Rs.100 less (but ye Zomato wale free Pepsi de rahe) As of now in my area options on Paytm are limited. pic.twitter.com/kfqcx4LiKn — Amit (@Amit_Toad) May 4, 2023

The difference between ondc & Zomato is night & dayAt this moment it's irrational to use swiggy or Zomato (I'm using Paytm food as the buyer side ondc app) pic.twitter.com/oCKYIv07UL — Sahil Sharma (@sahil_vi) May 5, 2023

ONDC can be a game changer, the price difference is huge. pic.twitter.com/Zc9PitSxtK— Kiran rangaswamy (@kiran_rk_) May 5, 2023

Chicken cutlet and chicken roll in Swiggy - 252 rsSame chicken cutlet and chicken roll in ONDC -144 rs The future of e commerce - ONDC#Kolkata pic.twitter.com/CUJ4oApBUQ — Subham. (@subhsays) May 4, 2023

I use magicpin for providing best value for money food & really appreciate ondc for such great initiative. https://t.co/CmUaZOsUpz pic.twitter.com/oLokBeHuZH— Srishti (@swishtee) May 4, 2023

Thanks to #ONDC feature in @paytm app, my coffee and croissant both are here and they are a lot cheaper than swiggy 😁 ( video coming soon ) pic.twitter.com/V0th1WxYDO— Abhishek Bhatnagar (@abhishek) May 5, 2023

Are the ONDC prices sustainable or will they revert to higher prices? Will you be giving the ONDC way a try?

