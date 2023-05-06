CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Home » Viral » ONDC New Favourite Among Desi Foodies? Twitter Users are Ditching Zomato, Swiggy
2-MIN READ

ONDC New Favourite Among Desi Foodies? Twitter Users are Ditching Zomato, Swiggy

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 13:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Are Desi foodies ditching Zomato and Swiggy for ONDC? (Representational photo: Pixabay via Canva)

Are Desi foodies ditching Zomato and Swiggy for ONDC? (Representational photo: Pixabay via Canva)

Many Twitter users have found ordering food via ONDC to be cheaper than Zomato and Swiggy prices. Could ONDC be the new go-to for foodies?

Could ONDC be emerging as the new favourite among foodies ditching Swiggy and Zomato? ONDC, or Open Network for Digital Commerce, is an open technology network based on an open protocol. In April, the network crossed the 5,000 daily orders mark and most of the orders placed were for food, beverages and grocery. A host of Twitter users have claimed that ordering via ONDC is much cheaper to them as compared to ordering from Swiggy or Zomato.

A Twitter user called Sumukh Rao has broken down how ONDC prices compare to prices on Swiggy and Zomato. With ONDC, buyers and sellers don’t need to be using the same app for the order to get fulfilled. People can use Paytm, Magicpin and some other apps to access ONDC prices. Some Twitter users have claimed that their orders were fulfilled by Zomato delivery agents after ordering via ONDC.

So are people favouring ONDC now as opposed to the two other popular food delivery apps? Some Twitter users are optimistic. Many have shared screengrabs of the price differences.

RELATED STORIES

Are the ONDC prices sustainable or will they revert to higher prices? Will you be giving the ONDC way a try?

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. Open Network for Digital Commerce
  2. Swiggy
  3. TV Trending
  4. zomato
first published:May 06, 2023, 13:29 IST
last updated:May 06, 2023, 13:29 IST