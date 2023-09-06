One Biscuit For 1 Lakh: ITC to Pay Hefty Sum for Missing a Biscuit in Customer's Packet

The saying “One small mistake can turn out to be a big blunder" became a reality for ITC Limited when they were compelled to pay Rs. 1 lakh to a customer for a packaging error in a Sunfeast Marie Light biscuit packet. This incident occurred two years ago, when P Dillibabu from MMDA Mathur, Chennai, purchased two biscuit packets from a Manali retail store in December 2021, with the intention of feeding stray animals. To his dismay, he discovered that one of the packets contained only fifteen biscuits instead of the advertised sixteen, as reported by the Times of India.

Dillibabu attempted to seek clarification from both his local store and ITC but received unsatisfactory responses. Frustrated, he lodged a complaint with a consumer court, emphasising that each biscuit was priced at 75 paise. In his complaint, he calculated that with the company manufacturing nearly 50 lakh packets a day, ITC was potentially defrauding the public of Rs. 29 lakh daily.

Also Read: Quirky To Queasy, Couple’s Viral Tea And Biscuit Stunt Raises Eyebrows

The FMCG giant, in its defense before the court, argued that the product was sold based on its weight, not the number of biscuits inside. They claimed that the advertised net weight of the product was 76 grams. However, upon examination, the commission found it to weigh only 74 grams. ITC’s legal representation referred to the Legal Metrology Rules of 2011, which allow for a maximum permissible error of 4.5 grams for pre-packaged commodities. Nevertheless, the judge disagreed, stating that this rule applied only to items considered ‘volatile’ in nature.

Also Read: Video of Food Delivery Agent Having Biscuits And Tea For Meal Leaves Internet Teary-Eyed

Consequently, on August 29, the court ruled that ITC had engaged in ‘unfair trade practices’ and ordered the discontinuation of the sale of that specific batch of biscuits. Furthermore, the judge mandated that the company compensate the consumer with Rs. 1 lakh, concluding a case where a seemingly minor error resulted in a significant cost to the company, all over a single biscuit!