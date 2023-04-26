Online Shopping Is So 2020, Man Sends Remote Control Car To Fetch Food From Store

Ordering online has become an efficient alternative option for people who do not want to go shopping. All you need to do is just tap and order things you need. While online shopping has become common, this man found another innovative technique to avoid the chaos of physical shopping. The man in question ran out of food for his sharks and decided to commission his remote control car the task of getting a can of glow shark food from a shop. The car, which has an attached camera, can be seen entering the store, taking customers and staff members by surprise. The electronic vehicle comes to a halt when it catches the attention of an employee.

She looks quite confused but eventually shifts her focus to the camera. The woman observes the car and her eyes fall on the man’s food request penned on the paper. Excitingly, she welcomes the device into the shop to look for the shark food. The woman also makes an attempt to strike up a conversation with the person controlling the device. She requests the man to open the backside of the vehicle to count the cash which is placed inside it. Once the fish food is successfully identified, she makes the bill at the counter and handover the change back. At one point in the clip, the employee can be seen laughing excitedly to witness the unique way. In the end, she requests the controller to do this more often. “Please come back and do this often. It made my day,” she says just moments before the video ends. Watch the clip here:

The happiness of the employee was so contagious that multiple viewers ended up appreciating her in the comment section. A user wrote, “They definitely passed the vibe check.” Another commented, “Finally someone that reacted properly and not got angry.” One more said, “This is so cute! I love how excited the employees got, this would absolutely make my day.”

Many praised the employees’ customer service. “And that’s how customer service works kids,” said one. Another added, “God damn I Love how she reacts to this, this woman is pure gold.” Many also began adding funny anecdotes to the unusual scenario. A user joked, “POV: When introverts go shopping.” Another added, “The things people do when they have a suspended license.” One more said, “Introverts are evolving.” A user claimed, “This might have been the greatest thing I have seen on Instagram.”

The clip has garnered over 11.8 million views on social media so far.

