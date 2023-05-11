'Only In Japan': Little Boy Bows To Say Thank You After Crossing Road

Wholesome footage of a little boy crossing the street in Japan will make your day. The country is well-known for its disciplined culture and civilians tend to follow a set of rules to show respect to others. These etiquettes also apply to little children, who are taught how to cross streets in the country properly. The video opens with a primary school student waiting at a yellow halt marking made for pedestrians. Watching the kid, a driver riding a white pickup truck stops the vehicle to allow a safe space for the little boy to pass.

The little munchkin begins to cross the road while also holding his hands up. For those unaware, in Japan, children are taught to raise their hands on the crosswalk and the signal means “Please stop.” This is an indication for drivers to halt and allow pedestrians to pass. After crossing the road, the kid is also seen bowing his head as a thank-you gesture.

While children living in the same neighbourhood often go to school together, at places with heavy traffic locals, parents, and even school staff volunteer to supervise road crossings for small children. They learn to raise their hands quite early to let drivers notice they’re crossing, meanwhile, kids are also advised to wear bright yellow hats to make it easier for drivers to see them. Take a look at the video here:

With 3.5 million views, a barrage of internet users has shown appreciation towards the Japanese road crossing etiquette. A user commented, “Japan has the most disciplined culture I’ve ever seen. I wish the whole world would learn from them.” Another wrote, “I have been lucky to have traveled to several countries around the world including Japan. Very impressed. Japanese people are great humans.”

A section of people also lauded the small boy. “Such a well-mannered boy,” wrote one. Another said, “Wow such a delight to see this.” A few desi Instagram users also dropped funny responses. A user warned, “Do not try this in India.”

When it comes to subways in Japan, little children using the transit either alone or in groups is a common sight. Kids as young as six or seven board trains without guardians, be it for traveling to school or running errands. The civilians have a strong social trust in the country.