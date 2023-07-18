Only Man to Understand Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is This 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Character

All we know is that the silver screen is about to be shaken to its core this Friday with Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film ‘Oppenheimer’. But this isn’t your typical feel-good summer movie; it delves deep into the unsettling questions and troubling issues surrounding atomic and thermonuclear weapons. However, Nolan’s intricate storytelling isn’t a walk in the park for everyone. It demands a keen intellect and an appetite for unraveling complexities!

A playful Twitter user humourously proclaimed that the only soul capable of truly grasping ‘Oppenheimer’ as Nolan intended would be none other than a character from the iconic TV classic, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. Just cue the laughter that’s bound to have you rolling on the floor!

Remember the tech-savvy guy who swooped in to help the Sarabhai family, only to get them entangled in even more mischief? Yes, it’s none other than Dushyant Painter - a gadget freak with explanations for everything, often using Rosesh as his muse for his technical demos. Played by Deven Bhojani, Dushyant, fondly known as ‘ghar ka mechanic,’ remains as an indelible figure from the show.

And with such an eye for intricate explanations, how could he not perfectly decipher what Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ intends to portray? Fear not, for you have Dushyant to provide the right (or hilariously wrong) explanations for the film’s complexities!

It all happened when a Twitter user, Hindol Hazra, retweeted an image of this beloved character in response to a tweet asking, “What’s your favorite sitcom character watching on Friday? (Barbie or Oppenheimer)" Captioned as “the one man who will watch Oppenheimer exactly the way Nolan intended," fans of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ went wild, unable to contain their excitement.

“Rosesh pretend ki tum ek atom bomb ho," quipped one user. “And he’ll also explain everything in detail!" commented another.

Even the actor (real-life Dushyant) himself stumbled upon the tweet and couldn’t resist retweeting it with a string of laughing emojis.

So, are you ready to have your mind blown away?