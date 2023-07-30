OnlyFans Model’s Son Admits of Taking Intimate Images of Mother, Faces Backlash

OnlyFans model, Andressa Urach, has been facing backlash after it was revealed that her son has filmed some of her content. Former Miss Bumbum model has returned to the subscription site for the second time. In her recent Instagram Q&A, the Brazilian TV personality’s son Arthur Urach was asked by a follower if he is the one who films Andressa’s Onlyfans?" To this, he replied, “Yep, I’m really badass with pictures, right?"

For those who don’t know, Arthur Urach is 18-year-old and has about 235K followers. His answer caused many people to feel uneasy.

According to reports, religious people have objections to this and have slammed Andressa for making her son a part of such content. One person asked, “You are not ashamed of your mother selling herself, do you film her like this?", to which the teenager replied: “I’m not ashamed, I’m very serene with her decision."

Meanwhile, earlier, the internet was angered over this woman who exposed her sister-in-law’s OnlyFans account during the engagement ceremony. According to Reddit, the woman claims she had no clue the groom was unaware of the bride’s past. It all began when she complimented the man for being “open-minded" and marrying a person who used an OnlyFans account. The Redditor highlights how the bride used to be stalked by crazy users in the past.

The Redditor’s husband made an attempt to stop her but “his twin brother told him that his whole situation is his fault for bringing the troublemaker (referring to me) to the party." This started a heated family discussion leaving the husband’s mother enraged. The Redditor was more surprised when her husband also began blaming her for the situation. “We ended up leaving in order to get away from my husband’s crazy family, but he ended up blaming me for uncovering my sister-in-law’s past to her fiance," she continued.