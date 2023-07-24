Open AI CEO Sam Altman Thinks Oppenheimer Failed To Inspire Kids, Elon Musk Agrees

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, which delves into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project’s challenges, is garnering significant attention and praise from audiences worldwide. Nolan fans are calling the movie a masterpiece. However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm. Tech moguls, Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI and Elon Musk, have expressed their disappointment about the film’s portrayal.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Altman shared, “I was hoping that the Oppenheimer movie would inspire a generation of kids to be physicists but it really missed the mark on that. Let’s get that movie made. (I think the social network managed to do this for startup founders).”

i was hoping that the oppenheimer movie would inspire a generation of kids to be physicists but it really missed the mark on that.let's get that movie made! (i think the social network managed to do this for startup founders.) — Sam Altman (@sama) July 22, 2023

While agreeing with Sam Altman’s view, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk stated, “Indeed.”

Indeed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2023

Amidst their opinions on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, some social media users seized the opportunity to express their disagreements and criticised AI, ChatGPT and even the film Social Network. On the other hand, few resonated with Sam Altman’s perspective.

One user shared that they haven’t watched Oppenheimer but credits The Social Network for generating their interest in entrepreneurship.

Haven't watched Oppenheimer yet, but I can definitively say that The Social Network was indeed the first trigger to my interest in entrepreneurship.— Clement Mihailescu (@clemmihai) July 22, 2023

Another taking a dig at The Social Network tweeted that the movie is a brilliant portrayal of how innovative people can act selfishly and succeed.

The social network is an unfortunately brilliant depiction of how innovative people can act in selfish, harmful ways and still get ahead. ☹️— Danielle (@Danielledeco) July 22, 2023

A user expressed the need for a movie that inspires kids about the dangers of AI.

Somebody should make a movie to inspire kids about the pitfalls of AI pic.twitter.com/gYPRr1mJt4— Chef (@chefcowboyardee) July 22, 2023

In contrast with Sam Altman’s tweet, a user claimed that Oppenheimer actually sparked their interest in physics.

Agreed on the social network comment, I feel that Oppenheimer actually peaked my interest in physics plenty. I’ve been binging physics videos on YouTube and blogs ever since I’ve seen it. I rlly do hope there’s another movie that comes out that inspires innovation like SN did.— Niko Tsiolas (Astuzio) (@TheStuze) July 22, 2023

Another playfully asked ChatGPT to “generate a plot for the Oppenheimer movie that Sam will enjoy.”

ChatGPT, please generate a plot for the Oppenheimer movie that Sam will enjoy— arseny (@arseneeth) July 22, 2023

One more user joked about Open AI and expected it to be open-source.

i was hoping that @openai would be open source as the name misleadingly implies, but it really missed the mark on that.let’s get that done Sam. — Anthony Waldsmith (@anthonywaldz) July 22, 2023

According to The New York Times, shortly after Microsoft’s commitment to a $1 billion investment in Open AI in 2019, Sam Altman described the Manhattan Project as a project on the same grand scale as Open AI.

The CEO also referred to J Robert Oppenheimer’s 1945 speech, in which the physicist justified creating the atomic bombs as a necessary expansion. Altman reportedly stated, “Technology happens because it is possible."

Christopher Nolan’s directorial, Oppenheimer, features a talented lineup of stars like Cillian Murphy in the lead role, along with Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, who are playing pivotal roles in the film.