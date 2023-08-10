Oppenheimer With Daughter, Barbie With Son: Justin Trudeau's Barbenheimer Film Saga Is Complete

July 21 witnessed two of the highest-grossing releases of this year. Christopher Nolan’s historical drama Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s hot pink fantasy Barbie have dazzled critics and audiences alike. After putting up box office openings to remember, it won’t be wrong to say that “Barbenheimer” has sent moviegoers into a dilemma of what to watch. But it turns out that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was decisive with his choice. Completing his “Barbenheimer” saga, Prime Minister Trudeau has surely checked all the boxes for being a doting father. On August 9, he stepped out to watch Oppenheimer with his daughter Ella, just a day after his Barbie movie outing with his son Xavier.

It appears Justin Trudeau and his daughter Ella experienced Christopher Nolan’s piece of work in IMAX. The father-daughter duo were seen posing for the camera in the cinema hall. In the picture, Trudeau was seen dressed in his casual best. While Trudeau looked smart in a pair of blue jeans and a black T-shirt, Ella wore a tan crop top with printed trousers and a white hoodie. The Canadian prime minister shared the picture with the text that read, “Balancing things out: Oppenheimer with Ella.”

Balancing things out: Oppenheimer with Ella. pic.twitter.com/MdcZlhDwaG— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 9, 2023

As soon as he dropped the picture, several users lauded him for his gesture. Many praised him for taking out time from his busy schedule for his kid. A comment read, “Haha. Best PM ever!”

Another appreciated him and wrote, “Awesome Mr PM.”

Awesome Mr PM ❤️— Morgan jamie 🇨🇦❤️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@cutedeafgirl) August 9, 2023

A user commented, “I got to say, nice work Sir. It’s cool that you posted these 2 pics of going to the movies with your son and daughter. That is all.”

I gotta say, nice work Sir. It's cool that you posted these 2 pics of going to movies with your son and daughter. That is all.— Mark Quarless (@MarkQuarless) August 9, 2023

A few complimented them for their casual attires, as a comment read, “Love how you guys dress for the specific movie you’re going to.”

Love how you guys dress for the specific movie you’re going to— Alex Shapiro (@A1exShapiro) August 9, 2023

This comes after the Canadian Prime Minister dropped a happy picture with his son Xavier, while they went to watch Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. He dropped a picture of himself and his son posing in front of the Barbie poster. Keeping up with the Barbiecore fashion trend, while Trudeau wore a coral pink hoodie, Xavier was seen decked in a hot pink T-shirt. The caption on the picture read, “We’re team Barbie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau)

Coming back to the movies, both Barbie and Oppenheimer boast an ensemble cast. Greta Gerwig’s comedy film features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Nicola Coughlan, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon in prominent roles. Christopher Nolan surely brought forth one of the starriest casts for moviegoers, as the movie stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich in prominent roles.