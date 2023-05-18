Optical Illusion: Can You Find A Rooster Among Hens In This Image In 9 Seconds?

The internet has become everyone’s favourite pastime. However, one thing it doesn’t guarantee is that the activity we do online will require intelligence. This has led several users to turn to optical illusions. The image-based puzzles are growing in demand for one reason- they are versatile and help you improve your IQ with the help of interesting challenges. One such optical illusion is going viral on the internet where a viewer has to find a rooster hidden among several hens and the time limit is only 9 seconds.

The image shows several white hens scattered across the image in an unorderly fashion. Along with the hens, there are red-and-orange-coloured balloons and doughnut-shaped objects too. All these elements in the image are distractions to push the viewer away from their goal of finding the rooster.

To find the rooster, one has to remember to look past the elements that are of no use to them. Since the time limit is just 9 seconds and the hens aren’t orderly arranged, it may be difficult to scan through the image properly. However, the key to solving this puzzle is to focus on the differentiating factor between the rooster and the hen, which is the wattle.

Here is the solution:

The rooster is placed towards the left-bottom side of the image. The wattle on its chin helps distinguish it from the crowd of hens easily.

If you were able to find the rooster within the given time limit, you may consider yourself to be a person with a high IQ and amazing observation skills. But if you failed, the only way to improve is to practice relentlessly and improve your accuracy and speed in solving optical illusions.

Several similar puzzles are available online for people to practice. There are many kinds of optical illusions too. While some ask you to find the difference between two similar images, others may ask the viewer to find an object or animal hidden in the picture using camouflage.