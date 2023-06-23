Optical Illusion: Can You Spot A Hidden Phone In This Cluttered Room Within 5 Seconds?

In their free time, people love to scroll on the internet. Sometimes they watch videos or read interesting facts. However, our online activities need not always have to be studious. With this several users have been attracted to optical illusions. The image-based puzzle has been in demand on the internet. They are not just interesting challenge to solve but also helps to increase one’s IQ. One such challenge has resurfaced on the internet where one has to spot the phone in the cluttered room. But to make it more interesting let’s add a timer of 5 seconds.

The image has been curated by UK-owned furniture company ScS, which shows two adults casually sitting on the ground with three children playing in their living room. To make the optical illusion trickier, random toys have been placed on the ground and all are in similar colours and shades which are red, orange and green. To distract the viewer, the curator has also mixed the same colours with the outfits of the family. Amid the cluttered room, the optical illusion challenges one to find the phone.

Can you find the hidden phone by ignoring all the objects in 5 seconds?

Here is the image:

Many of you might have got the answer, while some of you might be struggling to locate the phone. Here let us help you out. But before we share the solution with you, here is a small hint. The telephone has all the colours and is located near the sofa in the image. Now, can you spot the hidden phone?

Solution:

The phone in the image is not a smartphone but an old-fashioned rotary dial landline. If you closely look at the right-hand side of the image between the man’s hand and face you may see that it is kept on the rug.

If you were able to find the phone within the given time limit, you may consider yourself to be a person with a high IQ and amazing observation skills. But if you failed, the only way to improve is to practice and improve your accuracy and speed in solving optical illusions.