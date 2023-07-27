Optical Illusion: Find The Odd One Out Among The Similar Trees in 10 Seconds

Optical illusions are a fun way to keep your mind engaged. An optical illusion, which is going viral of late, challenges you to find a tree in a span of a few seconds. The illusion test was posted by a website as an ‘Observation Skill Test.’ The image shows a drawing of several trees placed in rows against a black background. They challenge the viewer to find the tree which is different or the odd one out from the lot, that too in 10 seconds. The caption says, “If you are into Optical Illusion challenges here is a challenge for you. Try to locate the hidden Odd Tree in this image if you’re an Optical Illusion master. Are you ready to take up this challenge? Let’s dive in.” According to the website, an optical illusion is a kind of puzzle which makes you find a hidden object. It says further that an optical illusion can also be a picture with distortions and ambiguities; and you need to take some time, take a deep and focused look at the picture to find the object you are looking for.

Explaining the picture, they ask you to find the odd tree in every nook and corner of the picture. The caption further reads, “Sometimes, it would be hard to find the answer to the optical illusion, as the object would be hidden in a place that is difficult to explore.”

If you can successfully locate the odd tree, then well done. If not, let us reveal the answer for you. It is located on the right side of the picture in the third row. The colour of the stem on the odd tree is lighter than the others, that is how it separates this tree from the rest.

The website Freshers Live offers a lot of other similar optical illusion puzzles on its page. Another example of their observation of optical illusion includes finding an odd Panda in 10 seconds. You have to locate it as fast as possible. This illusion is similar to that of the tree one.