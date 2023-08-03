Optical Illusion: Spot All The Letter 'M' In The Image

Optical illusion plays with your mind and tricks your eyes. The Internet is a place which gives us a lot of options to explore different such mind games. An optical illusion has been gaining attention on social media of late, which has left people confused. The photo which is going viral on Twitter features the alphabets M and N. The picture has a white background, on which the letters N and M are written in small and bold. The arrangement of these letters is done in such a way that a viewer will not be able to differentiate between the two at first glance. That is the challenge. In the same picture, it is written, “Eye test. How many (m)?” To spot the alphabet, the viewer would have to focus.

The optical illusion shared on Twitter has gained a lot of attention from netizens. It was tweeted by a page called Non-aesthetic Things. The post has been viewed 27 million times. Netizens are leaving their interpretation and answers in the comments. One user commented, “There be 8 Ms,” another one said, “8 for a real answer, 10 if it’s a trick counting the 2 in the question.” Someone else said, “At least two or three.” Netizens are hilariously replying with gifs and reaction pictures as well. The answer that people have figured out is varying between 8 and 10. Now, let us reveal the correct answer.

The answer is 10. The Ms in the question and the bottom lines will also be counted with the ones in the rows, and this adds up to 10.

Another optical illusion which also features letters also went viral recently. It asks the viewer to spot a hidden letter. There is a letter hidden among rows and columns of X and K, and you have to spot the letter in 11 seconds.